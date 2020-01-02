UrduPoint.com
PMC-SWS Distribute Food Packages Amongst Earthquake Victims Of Mirpur AJK

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 04:16 PM

PMC-SWS distribute food packages amongst earthquake victims of Mirpur AJK

Social Welfare Society (SWS) of Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PMC) with the help of students and faculty of Mercy Teaching Hospital and Kuwait Teaching Hospital took an initiative to help the ailing and disaster stricken people of Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir by providing food packages and funds for them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Social Welfare Society (SWS) of Peshawar Medical & Dental College (PMC) with the help of students and faculty of Mercy Teaching Hospital and Kuwait Teaching Hospital took an initiative to help the ailing and disaster stricken people of Mirpur Azad Jammu & Kashmir by providing food packages and funds for them.

As one of the main objectives of SWS is providence of assistance and help if any calamity occurs within the country or abroad, hence forth SWS decided to raise a total fund of Rs 208,000 to make food packages which were distributed amongst the most deserving 45 families.

For the said activity 45 food packages were made which included Flour 20 kg, Sugar 5 kg, Rice 5 kg, Ghee 5 kg, Tea � kg, Beans 2 kg, Daal Channa 2 kg and one toilet soap.

Members of the society and college actively volunteered and went to Mirpur and took part in distribution of the food packages among the needy families of Pull Mandaa and Pabbi villages of Mirpur.

The college provided logistic as well as transportation facility for the said activity.

It is worth mentioning that a devastating earthquake hit Mirpur AJ&K on 24th September 2019 with the magnitude of 5.8 leaving massive destruction. The earthquake caused 38 causalities and 665 injured and more than 1000 houses and buildings were collapsed and huge cracks on roads and bridges caused more than 200 vehicles broken down.

Meanwhile dean PMC Prof Dr Najib ul Haq appreciated the said activity and hoped that SWS and students of PMC and PDC will not only continue their support to the needy and poor families through their social welfare activities but they will also ensure to involve all the students, faculty and staff of the college and attached hospitals for further raising funds and holding such positive and constructive moves in the upcoming days.

