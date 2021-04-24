PMC takes action against 57 private medical, dental colleges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ):The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has taken action against 57 private medical and dental colleges across the country in violation of various provisions of the Admission Regulations (Amended) 2020.

According to PMC, these measures were taken after PMC completed its assessment into the numerous complaints it had received against 69 colleges during their admission processes.

PMC has categorized these offending private colleges into three categories and issued orders accordingly as category-I for suspension of admissions, category-II for cancellation of admissions, and category-III for a refund of excessive fee.

It added 28 colleges that were issued the order under category-I, while 36 colleges in category-II and two colleges in category-III. The private colleges have been instructed to take punitive measures to rectify their violations.

Similarly, 22 colleges in category-I did not display interview marks or lists before the admissions. These colleges have been asked for fee deposits before displaying merit lists and prioritized students with strong financial backgrounds.

Low merit students who had deposited the fees were given higher marks for the interviews during the admission process. Lastly, these colleges conducted the same interview for both the MBBS and BDS program.

Four colleges in category-I did not display their merit lists in accordance with PMC admission regulations. Students were given a maximum of three days' time from January 26 to February 2nd, 2021 to deposit the fee. Failure in doing so resulted in the cancellation of their slot.

Two colleges in Category-I adopted their own admission process. They initiated admissions before the PMC national merit list was issued while their list did not show PMC merit and PMC standing.

Even though the colleges had followed the formula of 50% MDCAT and 30% FSC marks, the figure is not exactly the same as shown in the PMC merit list and their fee deposit started from January 25th, with around 40 cheques being received between then to January 31st, 2021.

To address these violations, PMC will advertise admissions for these colleges again, where PMC merit will be followed. The cost of advertisement for this re-admission process will be borne by the college.

The lowest merit on the college's admission list will be 80% of the total marks according to the admission criteria of PMC. Students who did not get admission to the college will be notified to apply within five days after the advertisement is published.

If the student fulfils the criteria, they will be given two days to deposit the annual fee of the college to accept the admission. If any student is admitted to the college through this process, the admission of the student at the lowest merit will stand cancelled.

One college in category-II had given admission to a student in the BDS program when, in reality, the student had not applied for the BDS program.

As many as 35 colleges in category-II had given admission to applicants from the waiting list (new or replacement of transferred students) after March 8, 2021.

One college in category-III had taken a lump sum fee for the entire five-year program or they had taken a bank guarantee for four years in addition to a one-year fee advance.

One college in category-III had charged a fee that was more than the pre-disclosed fee structure.

These decisions were taken after a comprehensive review of candidate data of each student having passed the stage of admission interviews in private colleges to ensure they met the selection criteria on merit.

The Pakistan Medical Commission is committed to setting standards of excellence and continues to work towards implementing them in every medical and dental institute across Pakistan, both for postgraduate and undergraduate education, it added.