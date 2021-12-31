PMC team visits NMU for inspection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :A team of Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) visited Nishtar Medical University on Thursday and inspected its different departments.

On arrival, the team was received by Nishtar Medical College Principal, Dr Iftikhar Khan and MS Nishtar Hospital, Dr Amjad Chandio.

It went to different departments and recorded the scores set by PMC for medical university standards.

Later, the team called on NMU VC, Dr Rana Altaf Ahmed and discussed matters pertaining to varsity, said a news release issued here on Thursday evening.