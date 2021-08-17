PMC to address outstanding issues of private medical, dental colleges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Tuesday reiterated that the commission being the regulator was always willing and open to positive discussion to address issues related with the private medical and dental colleges.

The assurance was given by President PMC Dr. Arshad Taqi and Vice President PMC Ali Raza during meeting with representatives of medical and dental colleges from Punjab.

Dr. Tanveer islam Rana, who is also the President of Pakistan Association of Private Medical and Dental Institutions (PAMI) Punjab, handed over a resolution passed by PAMI Punjab at a recent meeting and hoped that a fruitful and positive dialogue between the colleges and the Pakistan Medical College will be initiated moving forward for the common goal of improving the quality of medical education in Pakistan.

Dr. Rana accompanied by Sheikh Waheed, Chairman Avicenna Medical College and Rana Yasir Islam of Islam Medical College also shared some of the concerns of different private medical and dental colleges in Punjab relating to the new regulations issued by the Commission for admissions to medical and dental colleges.

Their concerns were addressed and the Commission's stance on these was explained in detail by the President and Vice President who also undertook to share these with the Council. They further agreed to respond in writing as well as issue any clarifications where necessary to remove any concerns in the mind of the colleges.

They pointed out that in recent weeks representatives of many colleges including HBS Medical College, Abbottabad International Medical College, Rehman Medical and Dental College, and a delegation of some dental colleges of Sindh met with them, and their concerns were heard and multiple clarifications and even amendments to the regulations were undertaken as a consequence.

Dr. Rana requested that since a new and positive regulatory structure had been introduced the commission should provide guidance, especially where procedural errors may occur in view of the colleges still getting used to the new system.

The delegation also sought that time should be given to colleges to meet the new standards for recognition once they are completed by the National Medical and Dental Academic board.

The President and Vice President assured that the commission would always provide guidance and would seek to correct any errors by a college in a positive manner however, it was also the commission's responsibility to safeguard the interests of students hence it was expected of the colleges to ensure a transparent and merit-based system to remove any misgivings of students and parents.

It was also confirmed that the request to give time to meet the new standards will be entertained and a reasonable pathway will be given to colleges to meet the new standards and improve the quality of education being imparted.