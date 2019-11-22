PMC to be converted into efficient technology based regulator

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has taken sincere steps to convert into information technology enabled online structure comparable to international standards of similar regulators.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has taken sincere steps to convert into information technology enabled online structure comparable to international standards of similar regulators.

Addressing a press conference, President PMC Dr Arshad Taqi on Friday said that the commission has planned to create a completely digital environment to ensure efficient regulatory operations and for assembling critical data of the educational and professional sector.

He said that during last four weeks until the permanent hiring is undertaken as per the organogram and criteria approved by the Council, on interim basis for a period not exceeding 90 days on a temporary basis a very small staff has been recruited by the council which included eight management personnel and 22 support staff.

He said that first priority of the council is to process and provide all pending urgent applications. This has been done and Good Standing Certificates and applications for verifications have been processed, he added.

He said that NEB Registration for students who want to sit for the NEB Step1 Exam on December 1st has been processed and their admitting cards have been prepared.

He said that the new web site of the Commission was made functional on an urgent basis and is fully functional. An email info@pmc.pakistan.gov.pk has been functional and all students and doctors have been requested to send their queries and applications on the same which are being responded to on a daily and immediate basis.

He said that a 24-hour helpline and customer service facility has been organized and will be operational within a week to provide all students and doctors a toll free number in order to have their queries answered including update of status of their pending applications if any.

Dr Taqi said that the IT networking system has been enabled in PMC providing internet and connectivity on an immediate basis while further requirements for the complete digitalization of PMC is being processed and will be undertaken on an expedited basis to enable students and doctors to process their applications online and efficiently.

He said that the process of new student registration and the issuance of provisional licenses to students about to graduate has been overhauled and simplified doing away with unnecessary repetitive documentations previously demanded from students and verification of their being admitted to college or having graduated from university being procured and verified directly from the relevant colleges and universities.

He said that new forms for registration of fresh students and for grant of provisional licenses are being sent to the colleges and universities in the coming week and provided to students online.

He said that for further ease of students online collection accounts have been opened with National Bank of Pakistan so as to allow students to deposit their necessary fees at any NBP branch across Pakistan rather than having to undertake the cumbersome process of preparing bank drafts etc.

He said that online verification services from NADRA have been arranged to enable immediate verification of credentials by the commission in order to easing the burden on students and doctors who had to obtain these verifications themselves in the past.

He said that similar arrangements are being discussed with international regulators to put in place verification and communications systems which are operated on an immediate and efficient basis easing the time delay in processing applications of doctors and students who were seeking admission or work abroad.

A detailed initial meeting has been held with Higher Education Commission (HEC) to initiate the process under which in the long term HEC will be carrying out the inspections of medical and dental colleges in collaboration with PMC.

He added this will enable the institutions to be affiliated with an HEC recognized University and corresponding registration with PMC for purposes of recording and tracking the medical and dental students to ensure that PMC can efficiently issue licenses when these students graduate.

Vice President PMC Ali Raza said that the Admissions Board is functional and overseeing the central admissions process nationally and will be ensuring that any and all issues which arise are dealt with on an urgent basis.

He said that the fee for MBBS and BDS programs for which admissions are underway remains a maximum of Rs 950,000 as per the previous regulations which have been saved by the law for the purposes of these current admissions.

He added any student who has a complaint in this regard may contact the Admissions Board immediately through an email: admission.complaint@pmc.pakistan.gov.pk