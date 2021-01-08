PMC to complete foreign medical colleges' assessment within a month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ali Raza on Thursday said that the commission will complete the assessment process of foreign medical colleges within one month to issue provisional license to eligible foreign medical graduates.

Addressing a press conference, he said that in case of failure in recognition of any foreign medical college, a committee will further review such college and advised the foreign medical graduates to wait patiently for completion of this assessment process.

He assured that the PMC will make suitable way to give relief to the foreign medical graduates. He added some foreign medical colleges misled the Pakistani students while using their BSc degree for MBBS education.

He said that many agents and contractors are involved in this business and send students to unrecognized medical colleges in abroad. He added these programmes were being run without any regulator to cheat the innocent students.

He said that the PMC will take action against all those involved in this business in the name of medical education to protect the future of Pakistani students.

He said that many contractors and agents were involved in protest of foreign medical graduates.

Meanwhile, founder of Grand Foreign Medical Graduates Alliance, Dr Akmal Khan after consultation with grand alliance announced to end their protest in front of PMC.

Earlier, foreign medical graduates staged a protest in front of Pakistan Medical Commission over blacklisting some foreign medical and dental colleges. Speakers asked the PMC to review their decision and put these colleges in the list of approved medical and dental colleges terming it great loss to future doctors if they fail to listen the demands of foreign medical graduates.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PMC had issued 'Green List' of recognized undergraduate foreign institutions and the asked the Pakistani nationals foreign graduates having foreign basic medical and dental qualification from the foreign universities to apply for provisional license to undertake house job only.

The commission further said that the all foreign colleges are assessed and recognized by the Commission as recognized foreign colleges and the qualifications issued by these colleges will be recognized by the commission for licensing in Pakistan.

It made it clear that any college which is not on this green list is not recognized irrespective of whether it is listed or not on the grey or black list.