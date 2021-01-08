PMC to complete foreign medical colleges' assessment within one month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Vice President Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Ali Raza on Thursday said that the commission will complete the assessment process of foreign medical colleges within one month to issue provisional license to eligible foreign medical graduates.

Addressing a press conference, he said that in case of failure in recognition of any foreign medical college, a committee will further review such college and advised the foreign medical graduates to wait patiently for completion of this assessment process.

He assured that the PMC will make suitable way to give relief to the foreign medical graduates. He added some foreign medical colleges misled the Pakistani students while using their BSc degree for MBBS education.

He said that many agents and contractors are involved in this business and send students to unrecognized medical colleges in abroad. He added these programmes were being run without any regulator to cheat the innocent students.

He said that the PMC will take action against all those involved in this business in the name of medical education to protect the future of Pakistani students.

He said that many contractors and agents were involved in protest of foreign medical graduates.

Meanwhile a meeting was held between PMC and delegations of foreign graduates and foreign enrolled students. In response to Vice President PMC's meeting with the delegation, it was confirmed that assessment for recognition of foreign colleges is a mandatory requirement which will be expedited and completed within one month.

It was decided that the priority will be given to colleges from where students have graduated or are currently studying in any foreign colleges not recognized, a special assessment committee will be formed to further assess these colleges with the government authorities of the relevant country.

Similarly, PMC will work with the relevant foreign regulators to find additional possibilities for licensing pathways for unrecognized colleges from which students have graduated. PMC will raise the issue, with the Federal government, to find alternative solutions for students in unrecognized colleges who are unable to migrate to a recognized Pakistani or foreign college to give maximum benefit to these students.

PMC will issue an advice to the federal government to formulate a policy for regulating education agents and consultants of foreign colleges operating in Pakistan for the protection of Pakistani students in the future.

It was decided that PMC will look into developing any possible additional licensing pathways, subject to this not compromising on the quality of licensing doctors in Pakistan.

Founder of Grand Foreign Medical Graduates Alliance, Dr Akmal Khan after consultation with grand alliance announced to end their protest in front of PMC.

Earlier, foreign medical graduates staged a protest in front of Pakistan Medical Commission over blacklisting some foreign medical and dental colleges. Speakers asked the PMC to review their decision and put these colleges in the list of approved medical and dental colleges terming it great loss to future doctors if they fail to listen the demands of foreign medical graduates.