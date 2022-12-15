UrduPoint.com

PMC To Conduct MDCAT Exam For Prisoners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2022 | 07:42 PM

PMC to conduct MDCAT exam for prisoners

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to conduct the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) exam for poisoners at the directions of Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel.

According to a PMC spokesperson, the commission has initiated the process of holding the MDCAT exam in the jail for aspirants by instructing the universities to establish centers in jail.

Earlier, the minister had issued a direction to all the vice-chancellors of public sector universities to hold the MDCAT exam in jails from next year.

The jail staff and authorities concerned will facilitate the universities by making the appropriate arrangements.

The candidates who will appear in the MDCAT could be provided an opportunity to study further till their punishment was completed, they may have education opportunities to lead a new life rather than being dragged into the same unfortunate conditions, he added.

He said that providing inmates with education opportunities will also serve to reinforce the notion that prisoners have intended for character reform and not punishment aside from providing proper time usage.

The spokesperson said this is for the first time in history to hold the MDCAT examination in jails as the vision of the Minister for National Health Services is to facilitate the deserving and intelligent children in jail should be given opportunities to study as doctors, nurses, and in any field of medicine. The aim is to give all the children imprisoned in jail, a prominent place in society, he added.

