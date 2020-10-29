PMC to hold National MDCAT exams on Nov 15

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Vice President Mohammad Ali Raza on Thursday said the commission has planned to hold National MDCAT exams on November 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) Vice President Mohammad Ali Raza on Thursday said the commission has planned to hold National MDCAT exams on November 15.

Addressing a press conference, he said the final date for registration of the students for MDCAT has been changed from November 2 to November 6.

He said automated admission process for private colleges has been finalized, allowing students to choose the college of their liking pursuant to their requisite merit.

He said public colleges' admissions will be done by each provincial government while the FMG process is being undertaken to verify foreign colleges.

He said the necessity of having a uniform MDCAT is to inculcate a level playing field for all aspirants.

He said there is no quota for foreign students, however, provincial and Federal governments may establish any quota deemed appropriate for seats allocated to a public college under their jurisdiction.

He added only two requirements applicable to all such public quotas included any student being admitted on such a quota is to have qualified the national MDCAT in order to obtain a license post-graduation and no quota can cause the maximum seats allocated to a public college to be exceeded above the approved assigned number.

Ali Raza said the need for a standardized national admission examination is necessary so that the entire country can be on a level playing field in terms of merit for the benefit of all aspirants across all provinces.

He said disparity in the merit will further exacerbate certain admitted students experience going through a tough degree such as medicine.� In the past, the MDCAT conducted by UHS for Punjab has been consistently stated by students and other provincial universities to be not as comprehensive and hence, lower in difficulty level, to the MDCAT being conducted by other provincial universities.

This resulted in students in Punjab scoring higher than the national average, which affected the merit for other provinces, leaving students at a disadvantage, he added.

He said it is on this basis that, in the past, provinces of Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa asked the PMDC to restrict admissions in private colleges on the basis of domicile, contrary to the regulations as were applicable at that time.

Ali Raza said, "To make this MDCAT, we took all provincial boards and extracted the overlap to create a common syllabus from which the exam will be made from." He said in order to reiterate, a new syllabus has not been created for the MDCAT this year. The exam is composed of all material from all provincial boards that overlap.

He said in terms of exemption from the MDCAT, only foreign students would be eligible to apply to medical colleges in Pakistan using their SAT-II results according to the weightages like Biology 40%, Chemistry 35% and Physics/Math 25%.

In these cases, due to the impact of COVID-19 on SAT-I availability around the world, English would be exempted if their HSSC/High school program's medium of teaching was English.

He said foreign students will be required to compete with Pakistani students on the basis of merit so that there is no discrimination.

Replying to a question on Foreign Medical Graduates (FMG), he said if the FMG has obtained their qualification from a college which is recognized by the commission they will receive a provisional license to do their house job in Pakistan and their full license will be issued after they pass their NLE.

He said if the FMG has completed their house job, their provisional license will expire and they will be required to take the NLE to obtain a full license, the Good Standing Certificate has nothing to do with NLE and it will only be issued if the FMG has a valid license issued by the commission to practice medicine in Pakistan.�The only exemption from NLE is under Section 20(3), where it allows a full license to be issued to a practitioner who is licensed to practice in a foreign country and has acquired a recognized post-graduate qualification.