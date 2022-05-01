UrduPoint.com

PMC To Implement Global Best Practices

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2022 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has said that the healthcare regulator is setting benchmarks in line with global best practices to ensure quality healthcare for every citizen of the country.

According to the PMC spokesperson, the commission was making efforts to improve standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence.

He said that the PMC was striving to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that the PMC was working with determination and motivation to devise, place and implement all those policies which are in the larger interest of the nation and students.

He said that the next MDCAT test will be conducted national wide through its central computerized system.

He added that the commission will soon announce the date for holding of next MDCAT test across the country.

He advised the students and parents to avoid following unauthentic and misleading information and fake news about MDCAT.

It is pertinent to mention here that PMC already announced to change its policy of allowing only three National Licensing Exam (NLE) attempts as now there will be no limit to the number of attempts during the prescribed period of five years.

He said that the Medical and Dental Council has duly approved modification in the National Licensing Exam policy requiring qualification of NLE to the extent that a student must qualify for the NLE (Step 1 and Step 2, as applicable) within a maximum period of five years from the date of completion of house job or the first attempt, whichever is earlier. He added the time limit will not apply to applicants who already hold a foreign practitioner's license.

