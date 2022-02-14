PMC to resolve Balochistan medical students' issue on priority: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday informed the Senate that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) would resolve the issue of Balochistan medical students amicably

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Monday informed the Senate that Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) would resolve the issue of Balochistan medical students amicably.

Responding on a point of order, he said in 2017 three public sector medical colleges were established by Balochistan government, adding that these colleges had not yet got recognition.

He informed the house that a stay order was granted by the court, due to which issue had not been resolved yet. He said PMC had also issued one time exemption to the students.

Talking on the point of order, Senator Manzoor Kakar raised the issue of Balochistan medical students. He demanded that PMC should resolve the issue on priority.

Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in his observation said the parliamentarians of Balochistan and PMC officials would be invited to sit together for evolving a strategy to resolve the issue.

Senator Shafiq Tareen said the medical students' issue was also on agenda of the Senate Standing Committee on Health but unfortunately the meeting was postponed.

Senator Anwar-ul-Haq said 600 medical students were staging sit-in in front of Quetta press club and demanded that PMC should resolve the issue.

Senator Bahramand Tangi, talking on the point of order said, medical students of Balochistan and erstwhile FATA should be resolved on priority.

