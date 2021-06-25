PMC to take action on poor quality of education in medical colleges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to take strict action on poor quality of education in medical and dental colleges to ensure standards in-line with global best practices.

According to an official of PMC, the commission will work with existing medical and dental colleges across the country to proactively improve standards and deliver the quality of education.

He said the PMC will continue its efforts to improve the educational standards of medical and dental programmes with the objective of educating and licensing competent and properly qualified doctors and dentists.

He said steps are necessary to ensure that only the highest standards of healthcare are made available to all the citizens of Pakistan.

He said an association of certain medical and dental colleges in a statement alleged that medical and dental colleges will not abide by the PMC Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admission, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021 and that colleges will not undertake admissions in protest while also rejecting the enforcement of accreditation standards of colleges and teaching hospitals.

He added no direct written communication has been received from any private medical or dental college registered with PMC regarding their intent not to abide by the regulations, their refusal to undertake admissions or their refusal to accept the accreditation standards, which are currently under consideration with the academic board, a board which has vice chancellors, deans, senior faculty of both public and private medical and dental colleges, HEC and CPSP as its members.

The PMC recognizes medical and dental colleges in individual status which has inspected and accredited and will only be communicating with colleges individually, he added.

He said although PMC's doors are always open for any of its registered and accredited colleges to share their individual views that will always be responded to as part of a standard dialogue between a regulator and its registered entities, any college which does not wish to recognize PMC or its regulations or standards would, in essence, seek disaffiliation of its recognition with PMC and that is the right of any private business, he added.

