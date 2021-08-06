UrduPoint.com

PMC To Take Strict Legal Actions Against Violators Of Admission Policy

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 09:23 PM

PMC to take strict legal actions against violators of admission policy

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to take strict legal action against any individual or institution found to be in violation of rules and regulations set forth for the purposes of transparency and meritocracy in the admissions processes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has decided to take strict legal action against any individual or institution found to be in violation of rules and regulations set forth for the purposes of transparency and meritocracy in the admissions processes.

According to an official of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), the commission is steadfast in its resolve to implement just and meritorious practices for the purpose of inculcating higher standards of medical and dental education in Pakistan.

He said that the Disciplinary Committee has also been conducting hearings in the cases of irregularities in admissions by 26 other colleges which are likely to be concluded by next week.

Students and colleges are both being heard at these hearings as directed by the Lahore High Court and the Medical Tribunal.

He said that The National Medical and Dental Authority has referred cases of five private dental colleges to the Disciplinary Committee for taking cognizance of any irregular admissions undertaken by these colleges of students in violation of the mandatory condition prescribed under the PMC Act 2020 of having qualified the MDCAT.

He said that the step was taken following the recent order of the Sindh High Court rejecting the plea of dental colleges and students to lower the MDCAT passing marks for admission to dental colleges.

He said that some of these colleges appear to have admitted students into their respective BDS programs who had initially only applied for MBBS programs and hence being in violation of Admission Regulations 2020-2021.

The colleges will be asked to provide the complete record of admissions and any other evidence required before the Disciplinary Committee.

Committee has the right to also summon students who have been allegedly admitted in the colleges and any other witness if required. The violations if found to have been committed can result in the imposition of penalties as well as the reference of some violations to the Medical Tribunal which fall under the jurisdiction of the Tribunal, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Sindh High Court Education 2020

Recent Stories

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay- ..

Salaam Takaful Limited has launched “Salaam Pay-As-You-Drive”, another 1st i ..

15 minutes ago
 Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wi ..

Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins

18 minutes ago
 KP CM takes notice of teaching staff deployment on ..

KP CM takes notice of teaching staff deployment on administrative posts

55 seconds ago
 Trump Supporters to Return to US Capitol on Septem ..

Trump Supporters to Return to US Capitol on September 18 for Protest - Statement

57 seconds ago
 China Willing to Host Intra-Afghan Talks - Deputy ..

China Willing to Host Intra-Afghan Talks - Deputy Envoy to UN

58 seconds ago
 If PTA can block TikTok then why not YouTube, Goog ..

If PTA can block TikTok then why not YouTube, Google as same material also avail ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.