PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Petroleum and Energy Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that the meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was positive and will lead to changes.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the political and economic situation of the country requires that issues should be resolved through consensus and reconciliation instead of chaos.