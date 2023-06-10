UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Authorities To Remain Alert During Cyclone Storm 'BIPARJOY' Over East-central Arabian Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2023 | 09:16 PM

PMD advises authorities to remain alert during cyclone storm 'BIPARJOY' over East-central Arabian Sea

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert amid Very Severe Cyclone Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over the East-central Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert amid Very Severe Cyclone Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over the East-central Arabian Sea.

According to the alert issued by PMD, Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) " BIPARJOY" over the east central Arabian Sea maintaining its intensity further tracked north-northeastward during the past 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 16.7�N and Longitude 66.4�E at a distance of about 910 km south of Karachi, 890 km south of Thatta and 990 km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-130 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system center.

The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32�C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to intensify the system further.

Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, the uncertainty in global models' final track forecast of VSCS "BIPARJOY" still persists with some taking it to Makran-North Oman coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Sindh coast.

Given this uncertainty, the system is predicted to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next 18-24 hours and then slightly recurve to North-northwest.

PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly.

About the possible impacts, the PMD advised the fishermen not to venture into the open sea from June 11 onwards till the system is over as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

With its probable north-northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 evening/night onwards.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures.

Sea conditions are very high/phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Storm Oman Alert Thatta May June All From

Recent Stories

Disposal stations being operated at full capacity

Disposal stations being operated at full capacity

11 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar vows for sustainable solution t ..

11 minutes ago
 UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

UAE President begins working visit to Türkiye

19 minutes ago
 19 killed due to heavy rain, storm 64 other injure ..

19 killed due to heavy rain, storm 64 other injured in KP: Rescue 1122

13 minutes ago
 Russia Disappointed With ICJ's Decision on Ukraine ..

Russia Disappointed With ICJ's Decision on Ukraine's Genocide Claim - Foreing Mi ..

13 minutes ago
 Candy Maker Freia Boycotted in Norway Because of O ..

Candy Maker Freia Boycotted in Norway Because of Owner's Business in Russia - Re ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.