PMD advises authorities to remain alert during cyclone storm 'BIPARJOY' over East-central Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all authorities concerned to remain alert amid Very Severe Cyclone Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over the East-central Arabian Sea.

According to the alert issued by PMD, Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) " BIPARJOY" over the east central Arabian Sea maintaining its intensity further tracked north-northeastward during the past 12 hours and now lies near Latitude 16.7�N and Longitude 66.4�E at a distance of about 910 km south of Karachi, 890 km south of Thatta and 990 km southeast of Ormara.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 120-130 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system center.

The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 30-32�C, low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to intensify the system further.

Owing to the shift in upper-level steering winds, the uncertainty in global models' final track forecast of VSCS "BIPARJOY" still persists with some taking it to Makran-North Oman coast and others indicating towards the Indian Gujarat-Sindh coast.

Given this uncertainty, the system is predicted to keep tracking further north/northeastward during the next 18-24 hours and then slightly recurve to North-northwest.

PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue an update accordingly.

About the possible impacts, the PMD advised the fishermen not to venture into the open sea from June 11 onwards till the system is over as the Arabian Sea conditions may get very rough/high accompanied by high tides along the coast.

With its probable north-northeast track, the rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds are expected in Sindh-Makran coast from June 13 evening/night onwards.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures.

Sea conditions are very high/phenomenal around the system canter with maximum wave height 25-28 feet.