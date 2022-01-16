UrduPoint.com

PMD Advises Authorities To Remain Vigilant During Upcoming Rain, Snowfall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2022 | 08:20 PM

PMD advises authorities to remain vigilant during upcoming rain, snowfall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised all the concerned authorities to remain vigilant during the rain and snowfall over the hilly areas from Tuesday till Thursday.

A weather system of light to moderate intensity is expected to approach western and upper parts of the country from Tuesday and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Rain with snowfall is expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Pishin, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Kohlu and Barkhan on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills (light to moderate falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Chitral, Dir, Kalam, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur from Tuesday to Thursday (morning) Light to moderate snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Nathiagali, Kaghan, Naran, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Astore, Hunza, Gilgit, Neelum Valley, Bagh and Haveli districts from Tuesday night to Thursday.

About the possible impacts of the rain, the PMD indicated that rain will be beneficial for the wheat crops in Barani areas.

Landslides in the vulnerable areas of Dir, Malakand, Hazara, Swat, Kohistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir are also possible on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The prevailing dense foggy conditions are likely to subside.

