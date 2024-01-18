Open Menu

PMD Advises Citizens To Remain Cautious During Dense Foggy Conditions

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 AM

PMD advises citizens to remain cautious during dense foggy conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to remain cautious during the dense foggy conditions engulfing the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next few days.

Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold/partly cloudy in northern parts.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather prevailed in Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -04, Astore, Dir, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03C.

