PMD Advises Citizens To Remain Cautious During Dense Foggy Conditions
Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2024 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the citizens to remain cautious during the dense foggy conditions engulfing the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during the next few days.
Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal in most parts of Punjab due to dense fog. As per the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the next 24 hours, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold/partly cloudy in northern parts.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.
Frost is likely to occur at few places in Pothohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.
However, partly cloudy weather prevailed in Gilgit Baltistan. Dense fog/smog prevailed over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh -09C, Skardu -07, Kalam -06, Gilgit, Gupis -04, Astore, Dir, Parachinar and Rawalakot -03C.
Recent Stories
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
Police arrest 6 gamblers, recover Rs. 4000 stake money
Iranian attack inside Pakistan’s territory, a serious breach of sovereignty, v ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Addl. IGP distributes motorcycles to police stations58 seconds ago
-
FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to NAM, its principles11 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Belgian DG Immigration11 minutes ago
-
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Solangi21 minutes ago
-
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area39 minutes ago
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections40 minutes ago
-
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power40 minutes ago
-
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projects: Mayor Karachi40 minutes ago
-
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process40 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad40 minutes ago
-
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG1 hour ago
-
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing1 hour ago