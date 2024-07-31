PMD advises precautions in wake of torrential monsoon rains from Aug 01 to 06

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised the authorities concerned to remain on alert in wake of torrential monsoon rains forecast in the country from August 01 to 06 with occasional gaps that may cause flash and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

According to an advisory issued by the PMD, strong monsoon currents penetrating from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in upper parts will approach central and southern parts from August 02.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls are expected in

Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara,

Pakpattan, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar and Mianwali from August 01-06 with occasional gaps.

Rainwind/thundershower with heavyfalls is expected in Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal,

Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Kot Addu, Rajanpur, Rahimyar Khan and Layyah from August 02-06 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls are expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Buner, Kohat, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Waziristan, Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Dera Ismail Khan from August 01(evening/night) to August 06 with occasional gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thundershower with few heavyfalls is expected in Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Panjgur, Ketch, Kalat,

Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Mastung, Sibbi, Shirani, Kohlu, Bolan, Harnai, Naseerabad,

Jaffarabad and Makran coast from August 02nd (evening/night) to August 06 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thundershower (scattered heavy with isolated very heavyfalls) is expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Mitayari,

Nausheroferoz, Jamshoro, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Mirpur Khas, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin, Chhor, Padidan, Sajawal, Karachi,

Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu from August 02 (night) to August 06 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavyfalls are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) from August 01-06 with occasional gaps.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, mainly partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions at times are expected in Gilgit-Baltistan. However, rainfall activity is also expected in Diamir, Astore, Skardu, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar from August 03 (evening/night) to August 06 with occasional gaps.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that torrential rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Bannu, Kurrum, Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan, Orakzai, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera, Swabi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Northeast Punjab,

hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Kashmir from August 02-05.

While flash flooding in local nullahs/streams in Kalat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Lasbella, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Harnai, Awaran, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Musa Khel and Jaffarabad is expected from August 03-05.

Heavy Downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, Sahiwal, Nowshera and Peshawar from August 02-05 while in low lying areas of Sindh on August 04 and August 05.

Landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the wet period.

Heavy downpour/windstorm and lightning may affect daily routines, weak structures like roof/wall collapse of Kacha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period.

The farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while the travelers and tourists are also advised to remain extra cautious and manage their travelling according to weather conditions and avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation.