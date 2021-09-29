UrduPoint.com

PMD Alert Authorities Of Widespread Rain, Windstorm Likely In Sindh, Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 11:40 PM

PMD alert authorities of widespread rain, windstorm likely in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday advised the concerned authorities to remain alert in wake of widespread rain and strong windstorm expected in various places of Sindh and Balochistan during the next two to three days.

The Met Office informed that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward. The system is likely to emerge in the Northeast Arabian Sea by tomorrow, September 30 (Thursday morning) and strengthen into a Depression due to favourable environmental conditions with possibility of further intensification into a Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours (October 1, Friday).

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts from tomorrow September 30 (Thursday) to October 02 (Saturday).

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan during September 30 (Thursday) to October 03(Sunday).

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday to Sunday.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

The met office warned that the windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

All concerned authorities are requested to remain high alert during the forecast period and keep them abreast for updates through the PMD website.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Weather Storm Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Gwadar Alert Hyderabad Turbat Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Dadu Ghotki Pasni Kalat Khuzdar Lasbela Awaran Panjgur May September October Sunday From Rains Depression

Recent Stories

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

12 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

12 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

27 minutes ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

57 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral reloca ..

AD Ports Group, NYU Abu Dhabi advance coral relocation research efforts

57 minutes ago
 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.