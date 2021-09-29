PMD alert authorities of widespread rain, windstorm likely in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday advised the concerned authorities to remain alert in wake of widespread rain and strong windstorm expected in various places of Sindh and Balochistan during the next two to three days.

The Met Office informed that the well-marked low-pressure area currently lying over south Gujarat, India is likely to move northwestward. The system is likely to emerge in the Northeast Arabian Sea by tomorrow, September 30 (Thursday morning) and strengthen into a Depression due to favourable environmental conditions with possibility of further intensification into a Cyclonic Storm in subsequent 24 hours (October 1, Friday).

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, accompanied with squally winds are likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thaparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Ghotki districts from tomorrow September 30 (Thursday) to October 02 (Saturday).

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy or very heavy falls, extremely heavy at times, are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan during September 30 (Thursday) to October 03(Sunday).

About the possible impacts, the met office revealed that sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea from Thursday to Sunday.

Torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Hyderabad, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Lasbela, Sonmiani, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat and Jiwani.

The met office warned that the windstorm may cause damage to vulnerable structures.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

All concerned authorities are requested to remain high alert during the forecast period and keep them abreast for updates through the PMD website.