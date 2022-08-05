UrduPoint.com

PMD Alerts Authorities During Expected Rains From August 10-13

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 03:20 PM

PMD alerts authorities during expected rains from August 10-13

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) in an advisory issued on Friday revealed that the monsoon currents continuously penetrating in the country likely to become stronger from August 10 and would bring more rains in the country in the coming days.

The PMD has advised the authorities to remain alert of the chances of increased water level in the catchment areas of rivers, flash flooding and landslides in the vulnerable places.

Rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh from August 6 to 9 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershower with scattered heavy falls are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and parts of Balochistan from August 10-13 with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala on August 8 and from August 10-12.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 08 and from August 10-12.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 11-13.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period.

Catchment areas of Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab may receive heavy downpour causing water level to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measure during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Abbottabad Punjab Water Murree Gwadar Alert Hyderabad Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Dera Ghazi Khan Turbat Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Larkana Sialkot Nowshera Jhelum Narowal Jamshoro Thatta Badin Dadu Dir Karak Lakki Marwat Barkhan Bolan Pasni Kalat Kohlu Khuzdar Loralai Skardu Awaran Ghizer Panjgur Shakargarh May August All From Rains

Recent Stories

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

10 minutes ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

17 minutes ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

17 minutes ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

21 minutes ago
 realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Supe ..

Realme is on the Hunt for the Ultimate realme Super Fan During the 828 Fan Fest

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.