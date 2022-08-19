UrduPoint.com

PMD Alerts Authorities Of More Rains In The Country Owing To Another LPA Approaching

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2022 | 06:10 PM

PMD alerts authorities of more rains in the country owing to another LPA approaching

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned the concerned authorities to take precautionary measures in wake of more rains during the coming days due to another low pressure area (LPA) approaching Sindh from August 23.

The LPA over upper Sindh was likely to weaken during the next 12 hours while another LPA was likely to approach Sindh from August 23.

Due to this weather system, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper and southern parts of the country.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thundershower with isolated heavy falls is expected in northeastern parts of Balochistan from August 20-22 while in Sindh on August 20 with occasional gaps.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are expected at scattered places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit- Baltistan from August 20-23 with occasional gaps.

More rain-wind/thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Sindh, south Punjab, south and northeastern Balochistan on August 23 and 24.

About the possible impacts, the PMD revealed that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Dadu, Larkana, Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad on August 19 and 20.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 19or 20 and from August 22-24.

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar, Nowshera and Mardan on August 21 and 22.

Flash flooding is expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir on August 21 and 22.

The rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

Riverine flooding in Indus and its tributaries may occur during the forecast period.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period

