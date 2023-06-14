PMD alerts authorities of widespread rain in Sindh, Balochistan districts due to cyclone storm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan during June 14-17 due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (BIPARJOY) over Northeast Arabian Sea.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastward during last 06 hours, and now lies near Latitude 21.7°N and Longitude 66.4°E at a distance of about 370km southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 290km south- southwest of Keti Bandar.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with a maximum wave height 30 feet.

The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 29-30 degree Celsius low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the VSCS "BIPARJOY" started to recurve North-northeastward and likely cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour.

PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14-16.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbela districts of Balochistan during June 14-16.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements. Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meter) and rough/ very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the open sea till the system is over by June 17.