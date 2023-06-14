UrduPoint.com

PMD Alerts Authorities Of Widespread Rain In Sindh, Balochistan Districts Due To Cyclone Storm

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PMD alerts authorities of widespread rain in Sindh, Balochistan districts due to cyclone storm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls in various districts of Sindh and Balochistan during June 14-17 due to the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (BIPARJOY) over Northeast Arabian Sea.

The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) "BIPARJOY" over northeast Arabian Sea moved north-northeastward during last 06 hours, and now lies near Latitude 21.7°N and Longitude 66.4°E at a distance of about 370km southwest of Karachi, 355km south-southwest Thatta and 290km south- southwest of Keti Bandar.

Maximum sustained surface winds are 150-160 Km/hour gusts 180 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with a maximum wave height 30 feet.

The favorable environmental conditions (sea surface temperature of 29-30 degree Celsius low vertical wind shear and upper-level divergence) are in support to sustain its strength through the forecast period.

Under the existing upper-level steering winds, the VSCS "BIPARJOY" started to recurve North-northeastward and likely cross between Keti Bandar (Southeast Sindh) and Indian Gujarat coast on June 15 evening as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) with packing winds of 100-120 Km/hour gusting 140 km/hour.

PMD's cyclone warning center, Karachi is continuously monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly.

With its probable approach to the southeast Sindh coast, widespread wind-dust/thunderstorm rain with some very heavy/extremely heavy falls accompanied with squally winds of 80-100Km/hour gusting 120km/hour likely in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot districts during June 14-17.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few heavy falls and accompanied with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour likely in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts from June 14-16.

Dust/thunderstorm-rain with isolated heavy falls likely in Hub, Lasbela districts of Balochistan during June 14-16.

Squally (high intensity) winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures (Kutcha houses) including solar panels etc.

Storm surge of 3-3.5 meters (8-12 feet) is expected at the land falling point (Keti Bandar and around) which can inundate the low-lying settlements. Sea conditions along Sindh coast may get very rough/ high (2-2.5 meter) and rough/ very rough (2 meter) along Balochistan coast (Sonmiani, Hub, Kund Malir, Ormara and surroundings).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the open sea till the system is over by June 17.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Storm Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Thatta Badin Tando Muhammad Khan Sanghar Lasbela Malir Hub Sujawal May June From

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development pro ..

Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates various development projects in Islamabad

31 minutes ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kaza ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Kazakhstan over victims of forest ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begi ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation begins implementing &#039;Midday B ..

1 hour ago
 AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championshi ..

AJP Tour Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship2023 kicks off Friday

3 hours ago
 Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims t ..

Dubai Airports prepares to welcome Hajj pilgrims to smooth experience at DXB

3 hours ago
 Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme N ..

Affordability Meets High-end Performance: realme Narzo 50 Now Available for PKR ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.