PMD alerts of looming threat of landslides, urban flooding amid vigorous monsoon activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country during the next three days could cause landslides as well as flash and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the country. A westerly wave was also present upper and central parts of the country.

Rain/wind-thundershower with scattered heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara from July 27 (night) to July 30 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on July 27 (night) and July 28.

About the impacts of rain, the PMD warned, "Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Jul 27 (night) and July 28." While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad including (Lai Nullah), flash flooding can occur during July 27 (night) to July 29.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad from July 27 (night) to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while the tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, etc during the period.

Keeping in view all these risks, the general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All relevant authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.