Open Menu

PMD Alerts Of Looming Threat Of Landslides, Urban Flooding Amid Vigorous Monsoon Activity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PMD alerts of looming threat of landslides, urban flooding amid vigorous monsoon activity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country during the next three days could cause landslides as well as flash and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.

The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the country. A westerly wave was also present upper and central parts of the country.

Rain/wind-thundershower with scattered heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara from July 27 (night) to July 30 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Kech, Gwadar, Panjgur, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Dera Ghazi khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan on July 27 (night) and July 28.

About the impacts of rain, the PMD warned, "Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Jul 27 (night) and July 28." While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad including (Lai Nullah), flash flooding can occur during July 27 (night) to July 29.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad from July 27 (night) to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while the tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels, etc during the period.

Keeping in view all these risks, the general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All relevant authorities have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Murree Gwadar Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Nowshera Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Chitral Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Shangla Barkhan Khuzdar Loralai Mastung Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kot Addu Awaran Ghizer Panjgur

Recent Stories

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

7 minutes ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

8 minutes ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

21 minutes ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

29 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

1 hour ago
China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

1 hour ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, t ..

UAE President mourns passing of Saeed bin Zayed, three days of mourning announce ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan