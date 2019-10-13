PMD anticipates mainly dry weather for next 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicated dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in Northern areas during next 24 hoursThe maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in main cities was; Islamabad 31C, Lahore 31C, Karachi 35, Peshawar 32C Quetta 26C and Gilgit 29.