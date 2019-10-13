UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Anticipates Mainly Dry Weather For Next 24 Hours

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 07:30 PM

PMD anticipates mainly dry weather for next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday predicated dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Cold and dry weather is expected in Northern areas during next 24 hoursThe maximum temperature recorded during last 24 hours in main cities was; Islamabad 31C, Lahore 31C, Karachi 35, Peshawar 32C Quetta 26C and Gilgit 29.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Peshawar Quetta Gilgit Baltistan Sunday

Recent Stories

Nasdaq tower in Times Square celebrates Hazza Al M ..

36 minutes ago

UAE playing key role in supporting victims of huma ..

2 hours ago

Musanada: Razeen Labour Cities, Road &amp; Infrast ..

3 hours ago

ESMA approves FANR’s Laboratory as national labo ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches interactive ..

3 hours ago

Fourth edition of Dubai Watch Week to kick off in ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.