PMD Asks Travellers To Remain Cautious In Wake Of Foggy Conditions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised travellers to remain cautious during the foggy conditions this week to avoid any untoward situation.

The PMD informed that due to persistent dry weather, foggy conditions had developed in the northeast and southern parts of Punjab, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh.

These conditions are likely to continue during the week, particularly during night and morning hours.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that foggy conditions may affect transportation means, while air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups during the period.

Very cold weather conditions were predicted in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, North Balochistan and parts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it added.

