UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Chances Of Drizzle In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

PMD forecast chances of drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle expected along the coast during the next 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh, however, traces of rainfall reported from different areas of Karachi during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather From

Recent Stories

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ..

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control updates COVID-19 green list

29 minutes ago
 Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Cen ..

Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was held in Turkmeni ..

52 minutes ago
 49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

49,079 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

59 minutes ago
 PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Re ..

PTA Receives over Rs 70 Billion against License Renewal Fee

1 hour ago
 Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punja ..

Five dead, 993 injured in 941 accidents in Punjab

55 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors ..

Tokyo stocks close slightly higher with investors awaiting U.S. job data

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.