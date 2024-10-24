PMD forecast chances of isolated rain in KP, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night. As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02mm, Chitral 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Astore and Hunza 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Chhor, Karachi, Padidan, Dadu, Lasbela, Tandojam, Sakrand, Thatta and Hyderabad 39C.