Open Menu

PMD Forecast Chances Of Isolated Rain In KP, GB

Umer Jamshaid Published October 24, 2024 | 11:51 PM

PMD forecast chances of isolated rain in KP, GB

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night. As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most of the country. However, rain occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 02mm, Chitral 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 02, Astore and Hunza 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Mithi, Shaheed Benazirabad 40C, Chhor, Karachi, Padidan, Dadu, Lasbela, Tandojam, Sakrand, Thatta and Hyderabad 39C.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Thatta Dadu Chitral Lasbela Sakrand May

Recent Stories

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

9 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

10 minutes ago
 Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

15 minutes ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

15 minutes ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

15 minutes ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

25 minutes ago
Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

26 minutes ago
 SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

SZABMU to introduce DNA testing in country

26 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu ..

ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

26 minutes ago
 2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired ..

2-day sports event organized for Visually impaired Athletes concludes at NUML

4 minutes ago
 NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to pr ..

NAB DGs conference concludes with the pledge to provide swift support to victims ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan