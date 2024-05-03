PMD Forecast Chances Of Rain At Few Places:PMD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2024 | 07:32 PM
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country and hot in central and southern parts during the next 24 hours
However, partly cloudy weather conditions with chances of rain-windstorm/thunderstorm at few places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Gusty winds/windstorm is expected in south Punjab and upper Sindh.
According to the synoptic situation,a shallow westerly wave was affecting western and upper parts of the country and likely to persist in the upper parts during the next 18 to 24 hours.
During the last 24 hours, partly cloudy/dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while hot in southern parts. Rain/drizzle occurred at isolated places in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.
The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Khuzdar12 mm and Quetta (Samungli )01 and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Mir Khani 02mm.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Shaheed Benazir Abad, Dadu, Jacobabad 42C.
