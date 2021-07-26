PMD forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However chances of light rain or drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast is expected across Sindh over the next 24 hours.