UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle In Karachi

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

PMD forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 31 to 33 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However chances of light rain or drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast is expected across Sindh over the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Weather Jamshoro Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

&#039;100 Million Meals&#039; campaign distributes ..

41 minutes ago

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

37 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

37 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

39 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

39 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.