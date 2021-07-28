PMD forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in Karachi.

Partly cloudy or cloudy condition is likely to prevail over most parts of the Province. However, chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in Tharparkar, Badin, Jamshoro districts and along the coast.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province, however traces of rainfall reported from Karachi and Padidan during the last 24 hours.