UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast Cold, Dry Weather In Most Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 04:30 PM

PMD forecast cold, dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A very cold weather likely to be in North Balochistan and upper parts.

However, Isolated rainfall/ snow would be expected in Gilgit- Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours, PMD reported.

Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night hours.

PMD said that continental air also prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -13, Gupis, Astore, Skardu -09, Kalam -08, Kalat -07, Parachinar -06, Bagrote, Quetta -05, Gilgit -04.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Snow Punjab Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Kalat Skardu

Recent Stories

HBL Pakistan Super League 2021 local players categ ..

10 minutes ago

Lahore, Karachi to host PSL 6th edition next year ..

42 minutes ago

S.Korea Drafting Guidelines on Application of Ban ..

3 minutes ago

Casillas joins Ronaldo and Lewandowski on list of ..

1 hour ago

Turkey conducts submarine defense rocket fire dril ..

3 minutes ago

Seafood exports decrease 9.27 pc to $166.376 mln i ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.