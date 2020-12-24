PMD forecast cold, dry weather in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

A very cold weather likely to be in North Balochistan and upper parts.

However, Isolated rainfall/ snow would be expected in Gilgit- Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during night hours, PMD reported.

Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night hours.

PMD said that continental air also prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -13, Gupis, Astore, Skardu -09, Kalam -08, Kalat -07, Parachinar -06, Bagrote, Quetta -05, Gilgit -04.