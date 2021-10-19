PMD forecast dry weather in plain areas of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most plain parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain dry and cold in hilly areas of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over other parts of the country.

A westerly wave was likely to enter in upper and central parts of the country from Friday.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Shaheed Benazirabad 40 C, Hyderabad 39 C.