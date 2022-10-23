PMD forecast dry weather likely in most parts; rain at isolated places

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country.

The weather will remain cold in hilly areas of the country.

However, rain is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan during evening/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of the country.

The minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh-03 C, Ziarat-01, Kalam, Skardu 00 and Astore 01C.