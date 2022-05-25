UrduPoint.com

PMD Forecast Hot, Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most areas of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain very hot in south Punjab and upper Sindh.

However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm may occur at few places in Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded in different areas were Turbat 46 C,Khairpur 45, Lasbela, Jacobabad and Dadu 44 C.

