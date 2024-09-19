PMD forecast hot & dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Light rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

As per synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

However, light rain/ drizzle occurred at few places in northeast Punjab and Kashmir.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 42 C and Bhakkar 41 C.