PMD Forecast Hot, Dry Weather For Most Parts Of Country

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 09:30 PM

PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Hot and dry weather will continue to prevail in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan.

The dry weather will prevail in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sakrand 41 C, Turbat, Chhor, Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Tando Jam and Hyderabad 40C.

