PMD Forecast Intermittent Rain For Multiple Regions

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM

PMD forecast intermittent rain for multiple regions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over high mountains, for multiple regions of the country on Wednesday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience widespread rain, while upper Punjab, Islamabad, and northeastern Balochistan will also receive showers. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.

Strong winds and thunderstorms may damage infrastructure, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels. Agricultural concerns arise as windstorms and hailstorms could damage standing crops in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26 and 27.

Landslides and slippery roads may affect travel in hilly areas, including Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.

Flash floods could occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra due to heavy rainfall.

Islamabad is expected to experience partly cloudy weather with a 55% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are forecasted for several districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, and Mansehra, with hailstorms likely in the southern areas.

Punjab will see partly cloudy conditions, with isolated rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other areas. Sindh will remain mostly dry, with gusty winds and partly cloudy conditions in upper districts during the afternoon. Balochistan will experience dry to partly cloudy weather, with rain and thunderstorms expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, and other regions.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will have partly cloudy conditions with rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hilly areas.

Dry conditions prevailed in most parts of the country in the past 24 hours, with isolated rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.

The highest temperatures recorded were 42C in Shaheed Benazirabad, 41C in Dadu, and 40C in Mithi.

The authorities urge residents in affected regions to take precautions against potential flooding, landslides, and storm-related damage.

Farmers should secure their crops, and travelers in mountainous areas are advised to be cautious of slippery roads and landslides.

