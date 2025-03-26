PMD Forecast Intermittent Rain For Multiple Regions
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast intermittent rain, windstorms, and thunderstorms, with snowfall over high mountains, for multiple regions of the country on Wednesday.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to experience widespread rain, while upper Punjab, Islamabad, and northeastern Balochistan will also receive showers. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms are likely in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, and Kashmir.
Strong winds and thunderstorms may damage infrastructure, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels. Agricultural concerns arise as windstorms and hailstorms could damage standing crops in the plains of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26 and 27.
Landslides and slippery roads may affect travel in hilly areas, including Murree, Galliyat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli.
Flash floods could occur in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, and Mansehra due to heavy rainfall.
Islamabad is expected to experience partly cloudy weather with a 55% chance of rain and thunderstorms.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain and thunderstorms with snowfall over high mountains are forecasted for several districts, including Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, and Mansehra, with hailstorms likely in the southern areas.
Punjab will see partly cloudy conditions, with isolated rain and thunderstorms in Rawalpindi, Murree, Lahore, Faisalabad, and other areas. Sindh will remain mostly dry, with gusty winds and partly cloudy conditions in upper districts during the afternoon. Balochistan will experience dry to partly cloudy weather, with rain and thunderstorms expected in Quetta, Ziarat, Zhob, and other regions.
Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will have partly cloudy conditions with rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall over hilly areas.
Dry conditions prevailed in most parts of the country in the past 24 hours, with isolated rain in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan.
The highest temperatures recorded were 42C in Shaheed Benazirabad, 41C in Dadu, and 40C in Mithi.
The authorities urge residents in affected regions to take precautions against potential flooding, landslides, and storm-related damage.
Farmers should secure their crops, and travelers in mountainous areas are advised to be cautious of slippery roads and landslides.
Recent Stories
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered
AJK PM orders crackdown on extortion, illegal profiteering ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
Australia, Saudis keep World Cup hopes alive as S. Korea stutter again
Belarus hailed as locomotive of CIS integration
Chewing gum releases microplastics into mouth: researchers
Iran welcomes agreement on draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Russia ties a Black Sea truce to lifting of some sanctions
Stocks up as fears ease over next Trump tariffs
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on ..
Saudis ready for World Cup 'tough fight' after draw in Japan
Across China: Ethnic melodies cherished, echo globally
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana asks PTI to use parliamentary forum for discussing political issues6 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast intermittent rain for multiple regions6 minutes ago
-
AJK govt announces 3 official holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr6 minutes ago
-
AJK President urges global community to address Indian state terrorism in Kashmir16 minutes ago
-
Junaid Anwar Chaudhry visits PNSC’s performance26 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Belarusian President on commencement of his 7th term in office26 minutes ago
-
Joint Check post to be established in Attock at cost of Rs 1 billion36 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan emphasizes for activation of basic health facilities36 minutes ago
-
NA body on railway briefed on Jaffer Express incident44 minutes ago
-
Six drug dealers arrested, drugs recovered46 minutes ago
-
Governor KP writes PM for reconstruction, renaming of 'Shah Esa' Interchange on CPEC1 hour ago
-
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi expresses sorrow over fatal firing incident in DI Kh ..2 hours ago