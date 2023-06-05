UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published June 05, 2023 | 08:36 PM

PMD forecast isolated rain at various places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind/thunderstorms for isolated places in South Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Western currents were reaching into western and central parts of the country.

The PMD stated that "Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in southern parts".

"However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Potohar region, south Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and its adjoining areas", the PMD added.

During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, a rain-thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rainfall recorded was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 07mm, Parachinar 05 and Saidu Sharif 04, Mardan 02, upper Dir and Kakul 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Turbat, Sibbi 45 C and Dalbandin 44 C

