PMD forecast light rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Friday forecast cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27C to 29C and 30C to 32C respectively with 75 to 85 percent humidity, in the city .

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province.

However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in southern districts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However, traces of rainfall reported from Karachi and Badin during the last 24 hours.