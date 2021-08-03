PMD forecast light rain in Karachi on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of light rain/drizzle is expected in southern districts of the province during the past 24 hours. Weather remained hot and dry in the province. However, traces of rainfall reported from Karachi during the past 24 hours.