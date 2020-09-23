PMD forecast mainly hot,dry weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly hot and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country,a MET office reported.

Maximum temperature's recorded (C): Turbat 44C, Shaheed Benazirabad 43C, Dadu, Lasbella, Sukkur and Rohri 42C.