Open Menu

PMD Forecast More Monsoon Rains From July 13-17 With Occasional Gaps

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PMD forecast more monsoon rains from July 13-17 with occasional gaps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast more monsoon rains in different parts of the country from July 13-17 with occasional gaps.

The monsoon currents from Arabian sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from July 12 (evening) which are likely to intensify on July 14.

A westerly wave was expected to enter upper parts on July 14 (evening/night).

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur and Okara from July 12-17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls is expected in Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 13 (evening/night) to July 17 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran, Musakhel, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Nagarparkar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas from July 14 (evening/night) to July 16.

About the impacts, the PMD said that heavy rain might cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 14-17 and trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

The farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period,

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Murree Job Alert Gujrat Mansehra Mardan Gilgit Baltistan Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Dera Ismail Khan Rawalpindi Sukkur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Mirpur Khas Jacobabad Nowshera Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Sanghar Chitral Haripur Kohistan Lakki Marwat Barkhan Khuzdar Lasbela Loralai Skardu Attock Muzaffarabad Mirpur Kotli Kot Addu Awaran Ghizer Tharparkar

Recent Stories

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Op ..

185 competitors to participate in UAE Muay Thai Open Championships

10 minutes ago
 Private establishments subject to Emiratisation ta ..

Private establishments subject to Emiratisation targets to be expanded in 2024 a ..

55 minutes ago
 Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical ..

Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

2 hours ago
 Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

Pervaiz Elahi gets bail in money laundering case

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent ac ..

Emirates Group launches new UAE national talent acceleration programmes

2 hours ago
 MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO ..

MBRAH, Tim investment sign agreement to launch MRO hangar at Dubai South

2 hours ago
SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government ..

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from 50% of government department fees

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in P ..

PM inaugurates first phase of FATA University in Peshawar

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in mont ..

Dubai Customs honors distinguished clients in monthly ceremony

3 hours ago
 All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impecca ..

All New vivo Y36 Launched in Pakistan with Impeccable Performance and Cool Desig ..

3 hours ago
 Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 yea ..

Katrina Kaif honors personal assistant over 20 years dedicated service to her

3 hours ago
 PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan