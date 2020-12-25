UrduPoint.com
PMD Forecast Partly Cloudy Weather In Capital

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 05:50 PM

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast partly cloudy and dry weather in Capital during next 24hours.

It said that partly cloudy and very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts predicted, however, Partly cloudy weather condition with rain and snowfall expected in Gilgit- Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan.

Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. A fresh westerly wave likely to approach upper and western parts of the country on Saturday and may persist in upper parts till Monday morning.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -13, Gupis -10, Skardu -09, Astore -08, Kalam -07, Parachinar -06, Kalat, Quetta -05, Bagrote and Gilgit -04.

