PMD Forecast Partly Cloudy Weather In Karachi On Friday

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

PMD forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 26 to 28 and 30 to 32 degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, partly cloudy to cloudy condition with chances of drizzle is expected along the coast during the next 24 hours.

Weather remained hot and dry across Sindh, however, traces of rainfall reported from different areas of Karachi during the past 24 hours.

