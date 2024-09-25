PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) After persistent hot and humid weather conditions, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.
Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.
Heavyfalls/hailstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.
According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were expected to enter upper parts of the country from Wednesday night.
A westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts from September 26.
During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather was recorded in most parts of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 43C, Dadu, Dalbandin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo Daro and Rohri 42C.
