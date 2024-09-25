Open Menu

PMD Forecast Rain For Various Parts Of Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2024 | 07:30 PM

PMD forecast rain for various parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) After persistent hot and humid weather conditions, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain for various parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Rain-windstorm/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Potohar region, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Heavyfalls/hailstorm is likely at isolated places in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were expected to enter upper parts of the country from Wednesday night.

A westerly wave was also likely to affect upper parts from September 26.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather was recorded in most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 43C, Dadu, Dalbandin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mohenjo Daro and Rohri 42C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Dadu Dalbandin Rohri September From

Recent Stories

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

Has Veena Malik fallen in love again?

12 minutes ago
 ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decl ..

ADB predicts improvement in Pakistan economy, decline in inflation

24 minutes ago
 TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Kh ..

TikToker claims she proposed marriage to Shadab Khan

33 minutes ago
 Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab gov ..

Wants VCs’appointments on merit, says Punjab governor

43 minutes ago
 IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

IHC bars SZABU from announcing MDCAT results

53 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of ne ..

Imran Khan asks govt to announce appointment of next CJP

1 hour ago
Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

Punjab CM Maryam criticizes KP CM Gandapur

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Prog ..

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Program: 40+ global certifications ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications prog ..

Punjab Govt launches global IT certifications programmes

1 hour ago
 Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era ..

Haier Air Conditioners: Embracing the Digital Era with the Haismart App

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits ..

U.S. Ambassador Highlights Strengths and Benefits of U.S.-Pakistan Trade and Inv ..

4 hours ago
 PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia as ..

PAA’s New Term Commences as Mr. Ahmed Kapadia assumes role of newly elected Ch ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan