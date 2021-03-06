UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMD Forecast Rain In Capital During Next 24 Hours

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PMD forecast rain in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain in Capital during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday, PMD office reported.

However, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Punjab.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -06, Kalam -02, Astore and Gupis -01.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Punjab Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjahâ€™s Ports and Border Points Committee disc ..

1 hour ago

Dr. Sohail Saleem reigns as PCB Medical and Sports ..

1 hour ago

Increase in Chicken prices challenged before LHC

2 hours ago

30,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 claims 38 deaths during last 24 hours in ..

2 hours ago

China Plans Sending 12 People to Space Within Next ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.