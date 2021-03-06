PMD forecast rain in Capital during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast rain in Capital during next 24 hours.

A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist till Sunday, PMD office reported.

However, cloudy weather is expected in most upper parts of the country. Rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and upper Punjab.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -06, Kalam -02, Astore and Gupis -01.