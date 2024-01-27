PMD Forecast Rain In Most Parts Of Country From Today
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) In a recent update, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday issued a weather forecast predicting rain and snowfall at isolated places across several regions of the country.
According to Met Office, the affected areas include Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and coastal areas of Balochistan, with the anticipated weather conditions lasting from January 27- 31.
It said, "A continental air mass is prevailing over most parts of country, with a shallow westerly wave expected to impact the upper regions.
"
"As a result, predominantly cold weather is forecast for most areas, with upper districts experiencing very cold temperatures."
"Additionally, dense fog is expected to persist in the plain areas of Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh. The continuous low daytime temperatures are likely to contribute to very cold weather in fog-affected regions, it added.
The PMD has issued alerts to the relevant authorities, urging them to be prepared for the potential impacts of the forecast rain and snowfall over the next four days.
