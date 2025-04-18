PMD Forecast Rain, Thunderstorms In Upper, Central Region:PMD
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain, thunderstorms, and windstorms in various parts of the country, particularly in the upper and central regions during the next 24 hours.
According to the PMD, rain accompanied by windstorms or thunderstorms is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Upper/Central Punjab, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan. Some areas may also experience heavy rainfall and hailstorms.
The PMD has warned that wind-dust storms, hailstorms, and lightning may cause damage to loose structures, including electric poles, trees, vehicles, and solar panels from today until the morning of April 20.
In Islamabad, partly cloudy conditions are expected with chances of rain, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms or heavy downpours.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorms and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are likely in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram, Bajaur, Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi, and Khyber. Heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in several upper districts.
In Punjab, most districts will witness partly cloudy weather. Rain, wind, and thunderstorms with isolated hailstorms are forecasted in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Layyah, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Khushab, Jhang, Lahore, Kasur, Bhakkar, Faisalabad, and Sargodha.
Southern Punjab may experience gusty winds and isolated storms.
Sindh and Balochistan will remain hot and dry, with strong winds likely during the forecast period.
In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, cloudy weather is expected with rain, thunderstorms, and the likelihood of heavy rainfall or hailstorms in some areas.
Over the past 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed across most of the country, with very high temperatures in the southern regions. However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, and Gilgit-Baltistan received rainfall.
In terms of recorded rainfall, Dir (Upper) received 08 mm, Kalam and Chitral 06 mm, Mir Khani, Pattan, and Drosh 04 mm. In Gilgit-Baltistan, Gopis recorded 07 mm, Bagrot 06 mm, Bunji and Astore 04 mm, Gilgit and Hunza 03 mm, Chilas 02 mm, and Skardu 01 mm. In Punjab, Hafizabad received 05 mm of rain.
The highest recorded temperatures on Friday were Dadu, Sibi, and Shaheed Benazirabad at 47C, while Khanpur, Padidan, Bahawalnagar, and Rahim Yar Khan recorded 46C.
The authorities advise the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions to avoid weather-related hazards.
Recent Stories
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings set 176-run target for Quetta Gladiators
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Arshad Chaiwala given time on plea against NADRA for blocking his ID
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in upper, central region:PMD5 minutes ago
-
Bilawal suggests employing biosaline agriculture to address canals issue24 minutes ago
-
LHC CJ meets delegations35 minutes ago
-
IFAD Country Director highlights importance in investing KP youth upskilling, women empowerment35 minutes ago
-
MCCI seeks more due assistance of government for revival of sick industrial units in AJK55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Afghanistan hold key Talks on trade and repatriation1 hour ago
-
Thalassemia awareness seminar held at NICH1 hour ago
-
Div Commissioner Mirpurkhas calls for dedication in upcoming polio campaign1 hour ago
-
Pakistan's youth key stakeholders in Uraan project: Ahsan Iqbal1 hour ago
-
Stakeholders must play their role for polio eradication: CS1 hour ago
-
NDMA issues travel advisory as severe weather looms over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa1 hour ago
-
IHC accepts request for early hearing on journalists' petition1 hour ago