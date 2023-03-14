PMD forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in coming days with occasional gaps

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the country during March 16-20, decreasing the day temperatures up to six to eight degree Celsius.

A westerly wave likely to enter upper parts of the country on March 16 (Thursday) would grip upper and central parts on March 17 and may persist till March 20.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in various parts of Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Haripur, Karak, Peshawar, Kohat, Charsada, Nowshera, Swabi, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from March 16-20.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind-dust/thunderstorm with isolated heavy fall and hailstorm is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore from March 16-20. While rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Bahawalpur from March 17-19.

In Sindh, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, and Karachi from March 17-19.

In Balochistan, wind-dust/thunderstorm-rain is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Khuzdar, Naseerabad, Dera Bugti, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chamman, and Pishin from March 17-19.

In Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from March 16-20.

About the possible impacts, the PMD revealed that wind-hailstorm may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops in the country.

The day temperature is likely to fall 06-08 C during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the Barani areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat cannot be ruled out during the forecast period.

The met office has advised the tourists to remain more cautious during the forecast period.

The concerned authorities have also been advised to remain alert to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.