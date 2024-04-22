PMD forecast rain-wind, thunderstorm in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country during this week with occasional gaps.

The westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of this country on April 24 and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on April 26.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan including Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from April 24 (night) to April 27 (morning).

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm and thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 25 (evening/night) to April 29. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir region, rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley), Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 26-29.

In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few moderate and heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 26-29 while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 26-28.

Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.

In Sindh, dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26.

About the possible impacts, isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs,streams of Balochistan specially Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on April 26 and 27

while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may be expected in some locations from April 27-29.

Windstorm and hailstorm besides lightning may have affect on standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the period.

The farmers especially in wheat harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions. The tourists are also advised to avoid unnecessary travelling particularly from April 26-29.

The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.

All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the above mentioned forecast period.