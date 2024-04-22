PMD Forecast Rain-wind, Thunderstorm In Most Parts Of Country
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country during this week with occasional gaps.
The westerly wave was likely to enter western parts of this country on April 24 and likely to grip most upper parts of the country on April 26.
Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Balochistan including Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech, Awaran, Chagi, Kharan, Kalat, Mastung, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibbi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Qilla Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Shirani and Musa Khel from April 24 (night) to April 27 (morning).
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-windstorm and thunderstorm and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Malakand, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kurram with occasional gaps from April 25 (evening/night) to April 29. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.
In Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir region, rain-wind and thunderstorm with few heavy falls and snowfall over high mountains is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Kashmir (Neelum valley), Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur with occasional gaps from April 26-29.
In Punjab and Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few moderate and heavy falls is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from April 26-29 while, in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from April 26-28.
Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period.
In Sindh, dust-thunderstorm/light rain is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Qambar Shahdad Kot, Jamshoro and Sanghar on April 25 and April 26.
About the possible impacts, isolated/moderate to heavy rainfall may generate flash floods in local nullahs,streams of Balochistan specially Noushki, Pishin, Harnai, Zhob, Barkhan, Gwadar, Kech and Awaran on April 26 and 27
while Dir, Swat, Chitral, Manshera, Kohistan and Kashmir on April 27 and April 28.
The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan may be expected in some locations from April 27-29.
Windstorm and hailstorm besides lightning may have affect on standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc. during the period.
The farmers especially in wheat harvested areas are advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions. The tourists are also advised to avoid unnecessary travelling particularly from April 26-29.
The temperatures are likely to drop during the wet spell.
All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and take necessary measures to avoid any untoward situation during the above mentioned forecast period.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM felicitates PML-N candidates on victory in by-elections9 minutes ago
-
GCU welcomes first female head9 minutes ago
-
DC discusses graveyard issue with Christian Community9 minutes ago
-
78 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs10 minutes ago
-
Plastic bags to be banned in Punjab from June 5 : CM10 minutes ago
-
Romina calls for synergies, inclusive collaborations to beat plastic pollution19 minutes ago
-
Romina for enhanced role of children participation in shaping climate policy, planning20 minutes ago
-
Three killed, one injured as train hits motorcycle in Naseerabad29 minutes ago
-
DC visits examination centers29 minutes ago
-
Two robbers injured during encounter with police29 minutes ago
-
Eight shops sealed for decanting29 minutes ago
-
Manufacturing, use of polythene bags banned from June 05: DC29 minutes ago